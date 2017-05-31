Azerbaijani president, his spouse attend opening of Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference 2017 (UPDATE)

Details added

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the 24th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference 2017, as well as the 7th Caspian International Power and Alternative Energy Exhibition at Baku Expo Center.

Sponsored by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and the country’s state oil company SOCAR, the 24th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference is co-organized by ITE Group and its partner Iteca Caspian.

About 300 companies from more than 30 countries, including Azerbaijan, US, Belarus, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Japan are participating in the conference. Italy is participating in the exhibition with its national pavilion. The companies from the US, UK, Romania and a number of other countries are among the debutants which make up 15 percent of the total number of participants.

The conference provides suppliers with the opportunity to talk to customers and colleagues, to present technologies and services in action, to acquire useful business contacts, and to get new information and technologies, expanding the opportunities for international collaboration in the oil and gas sector.

The conference will address such issues as: "Role of Azerbaijan in global energy, status of major projects and a look to future strategic growth", "Identifying key operators plans in developing onshore and offshore oilfields, expansion of international cooperation in oil and gas projects", "An overview the refining and petrochemical industries in Azerbaijan new projects development", "Diversifying supply routes from the Caspian region, Azerbaijan as transportation, logistic hub of Caspian region", "Cost optimization and improving the efficiency of upstream development with advanced technologies for exploration and production", "Improving the efficiency of exploration and production with digital technologies", "The development perspectives for alternative energy in Azerbaijan".

Around 400 delegates from more than 30 countries are taking part in the conference.

"ITE Group Plc" company representative Andrew Wood made the opening remarks.

The head of state made a speech at the event.

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources Robin Dunnigan read out the congratulatory message of US President Donald Trump to the conference participants.

The event then featured a video message of European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic to the conference participants.

Following the speeches, the head of state viewed the stands at the exhibition.