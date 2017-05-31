Azerbaijan - most powerful country in region (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Azerbaijan is the most powerful country in the region, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos Calderon said.

Calderon made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov who is on an official visit to Colombia.

During the meeting, Calderon and Mammadyarov expressed gratification with the high level of friendly relations between Columbia and Azerbaijan.

The sides stressed great prospects for the development of cooperation between Columbia and Azerbaijan.

Mammadyarov briefed Calderon on the negotiation process on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.