Iran strongly condemns bomb blast in Kabul

2017-05-31

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned a huge bomb blast in Afghan capital, Kabul, which killed at least 80 people and injured 350 this morning.



Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi has expressed sympathy for the nation and the government of Afghanistan, YJC (Young Journalists Club) reported.



Diplomatic dialogues would help preventing such catastrophes but the state supporters of terrorism must be excluded from such talks, he added.



Media outlets earlier reported on Wednesday that the powerful vehicle bomb hit Kabul’s diplomatic area damaging several buildings including the residence of Iran’s ambassador, however, the Iranian diplomats are safe.



No group has so far claimed responsibility for the terror attack but extremist groups have been behind recent attacks in Afghanistan.

