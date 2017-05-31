Barama takes part in educative meeting with schoolchildren (PHOTO)

2017-05-31 12:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of Azercell Telecom LLC supported the schoolers under the project “Build your future: Career planning and development at schools” sponsored by Chevron Khazar LTD and organized by Junior Achievement Azerbaijan. Ms. Fidan Tofidi and Ms. Irada Mammadova from the Center took part in the meeting with schoolers in the frame of the project.

The project was aimed to educate the young fellows about the career and job opportunities in various fields in current labor market. 110 school children from 9 secondary schools (school No.288 named after Neftchi Gurban, school No.288 named after Alihaydar Kazimov, school No.161 named after J. Jabbarli, Baku European Lyceum, Intelekt school-lyceum No.49, complete secondary school No. 163, school-lyceum No.6, school No.217 named after Elshan Sultanov, technical humanitarian lyceum No. 147) located in Baku and neighboring regions, who stood out for active participation in training stage took part in the meeting.

The representatives of Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center talked to the participants about the importance of educating the career choice at schools, possibility of successful career in arts, as well as role of innovation in current labor market. It was also noted that Barama Innovation Center was founded in 2009 by Azercell with the aim to support entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. The Center generally supports IT projects and start-ups operating in this industry and helps them become successful businesses. Barama Center has made a number of achievements during six years of its activity. More than 70 projects were launched at the center and 40 of them completed successfully and dozens of them have been established and successfully run operations.

In the second part of the meeting, the schoolers got an opportunity to have a discussion about their field of interest with a professional at a round table. The representatives of Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center stood out for their active participation during the discussions.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az



The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.