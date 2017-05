SOCAR Turkey Enerji may buy share in TANAP until late 2017

SOCAR Turkey Enerji plans to acquire a 7-percent share in the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) Project until late 2017, Zaur Gahramanov, the company’s director general, told reporters May 31 in Baku.

