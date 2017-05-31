Zakharova: external forces unlikely to affect Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran format

2017-05-31 13:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

Russia's relations with Azerbaijan and Iran are valuable and external forces can not affect those relations, Spokeswoman of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on May 31.

Zakharova commented on the issue about the format of the Azerbaijan-Iran-Russia cooperation.

Zakharova added that external forces will unlikely be able to negatively or positively affect Russia's relations with each of the two countries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in March that Moscow is interested in intensifying cooperation as part of the Russia-Iran-Azerbaijan trilateral format.

Presidents of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia Ilham Aliyev, Hassan Rouhani and Vladimir Putin signed a declaration following their trilateral meeting in Baku Aug. 8.

In the joint declaration, the leaders of the three countries confirmed their intention to develop trilateral cooperation.

The declaration includes such areas of cooperation as joint fight against terrorism, settlement of regional conflicts, interaction in the Caspian Sea, development of ties in energy, transport and other sectors.

Moreover, Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani, and Ilham Aliyev agreed to create relevant working groups on the areas of cooperation of mutual interest.