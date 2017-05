SOCAR abandoning exploration business in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR has decided to abandon exploration business in Turkey, said Zaur Gahramanov, head of SOCAR’s Turkish subsidiary SOCAR Turkey Enerji.

This decision was made after the seismic studies revealed commercially inefficient reserves, he told reporters in Baku May 31.

