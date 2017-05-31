Azerbaijan preparing new strategy for managing gov’t debt

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Azerbaijani government is preparing a strategy for public debt management, said the country’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov.

He was addressing a plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Parliament in Baku May 31.

Sharifov noted that currently, important projects are being implemented for the purpose of reducing the Azerbaijani economy's dependence on oil.

“All this will ultimately allow us ensuring stability of the economy and neutralizing external shocks,” the minister added.

As of January 1, 2017, the volume of Azerbaijan’s external public debt was $6,913.2 million (12,241.3 million manats), which is 20.4 percent of the country’s GDP.