NATO evaluation exercises start with Azerbaijani army’s OCC battalion (PHOTO)

NATO evaluation exercises start with Azerbaijani army's OCC battalion

2017-05-31

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

As part of the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) program, NATO’s Level 2 Evaluation (NEL2) has been launched with participation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ infantry battalion, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry May 31.

The battalion had already successfully completed the OCC Evaluation and Feedback Programme (OCC E&F) and was certified as “Combat Ready” in line with Allied Forces Standards. Currently, approximately 700 servicemen, 80 military vehicles and 4 helicopters have been involved in field exercises for re-evaluation of the unit at Garaheybat Training Centre.

The evaluation is conducted by a multinational evaluation team and monitored by NATO Monitor Team representing Allied Land Command.

The exercises will last until June 2.