Student: Baku Higher Oil School provides opportunities for study and career (PHOTO)

Elmir Akhmedov is 16 years old. He was born in Yekaterinburg, Russia. When he was six years old, Elmir entered a primary school N35 in Guba town. After his family moved to Baku, he continued his secondary education in lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva. While at school, Elmir actively participated in various contests and academic competitions. In 2014, he was awarded with a bronze medal at INEPO projects international olympiad. Then he participated in the Olympiad in physics and made it to the finals. At the entrance exams to universities for 2017/2018 academic year, Elmir earned 700 points and selected Baku Higher Oil School to study Process Automation Engineering.

– How did you manage to earn 700 points? Do you think someone needs to have a special talent? Or is it just a bit of luck?

– I do not think I won by a chance. Chance is something related to a lottery, while I earned 700 points because of my knowledge, logic and hard work. The entrance exam is not only for getting a high score; it is rather a way to express yourself. I would not even say that success at the entrance exams depends on talents. I think that he who wills success is half-way to it indeed, as the saying runs. I would like to add that the knowledge gained at school is much more important than intense preparation for a few months before the exams.

– How did the exams go? What impressions did they leave on you? What would you tell about the time before and after the exams?

– I did not worry, as I was sure that the exams would be assessed impartially. However, I was a bit nervous. I realize now that I was not so much concerned about questions and my possible incorrect answers. I just was sensible of my responsibility. Frankly, I did not even notice how the time passed. I was deeply involved in my work and then I discovered that I already reached the 125th question! Although I was sure that the results should be very good, I was looking forward to learn about them.

– Why have you chosen the BHOS and this particular field of study? What goals have you set?

– In my view, there is no need to explain that process automation engineering is a prospective profession in the time of modern technological development, and I would like to make a contribution towards economic development of Azerbaijan. Why did I choose the Higher School? I did so because BHOS compares favorably with other universities in providing very good opportunities for obtaining higher education and developing successful career afterwards.

– What is your biggest dream?

– To be honest, it is difficult to say. I think that every human being has many interests, aspirations and dreams… As for the dreams, they remain as such until they came to fruition. My goals are ambitious, and so are my plans.

– How do you see yourself in a few years? What are your plans for future?

– In the future, I view myself as highly trained top-ranked specialist. I would like to gain deep knowledge and obtain good international experience.