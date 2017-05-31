Azerbaijan destroys Armenian army’s firing point (VIDEO)

2017-05-31 16:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan has destroyed a firing point of the Armenian armed forces which was shelling the Azerbaijani positions in the Fuzuli-Khojavand direction of the front, said the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

Armenian army suffered losses, according to the Defense Ministry.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.