100th issue of Caspian Energy journal published

2017-05-31 16:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

The 100th issue of Caspian Energy journal has been published, First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev said.

The given issue focused mainly on the rating of the investment activity of companies in the Caspian Sea. According to the rating, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR took the first positions in the rating of companies developing fields both in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and in the whole Caspian basin.

Kazakhstan’s national company KazMunayGas has become a leader of the investment rating in projects on exploration and development of promising areas of the Caspian Sea. LUKOIL Company is the leader of the rating in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea.

Due to the 100th issue of Caspian Energy journal and 15th anniversary of the Caspian European Club, the addresses and congratulations of President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Vice President of the European Commission for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic were published in the given issue.

Besides, exclusive interviews of the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Natig Aliyev, Chairman of the Committee for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Vladimir Bekker, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov, as well as articles about the Caspian Oil & Gas exhibition and conference, an article about diversification of the business portfolio of SOCAR, interviews of General Director of Azneft PU Dashgin Isgandarov, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery Elman Ismayilov, and articles about the activity of the Complex Drilling Works Trust, Transport Department of SOCAR and Bilgah Beach Hotel were published in the Caspian Energy journal.

Caspian Energy is spread in 50 countries. Interviews of presidents and prime ministers of CIS and EU countries, as well as heads of reputable international organizations, large transnational companies, reviews and analytical materials of leading experts have been published in the journal for 18 years.

According to different estimates, Caspian Energy ranks among top 5 publications of the Caspian Sea, Black Sea and Baltic regions, and is a guideline for many investors when studying lines of activity in the Caspian Sea, Black Sea and Baltic regions.