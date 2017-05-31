SOCAR Turkey Enerji may buy share in TANAP until late 2017 (UPDATE)

2017-05-31

Details added (first version posted on 13:05)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

SOCAR Turkey Enerji plans to acquire a 7-percent share in the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) Project until late 2017, Zaur Gahramanov, the company’s director general, told reporters May 31 in Baku.

It is planned that the 7-percent share will be bought from Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, he added.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The length of TANAP is 1,800 kilometers with the initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters per year. Around six billion cubic meters of the gas will be delivered to Turkey and the remaining volume will be supplied to Europe. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline’s construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020. TANAP shareholders are Southern Gas Corridor CJSC (58 percent), BOTAS (30 percent) and BP (12 percent).