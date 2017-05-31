Ilham Aliyev meets participants of Subregional Statisticians Workshop and meeting of Council of CIS Statistical Services Heads
2017-05-31 17:43 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a group of participants of the Baku-hosted Subregional Workshop on Data and Statistics for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for High-Level Official Statisticians and the 57th meeting of the Council of Heads of Statistical Services of CIS member countries.