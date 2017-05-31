Next US Trade Mission to Azerbaijan scheduled for October

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The next US Trade Mission to Azerbaijan, certified by US Commercial Service is scheduled to take place on October 16-18, 2017 in Baku, said the message from the United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC).

“With economic diversification as a priority, our mission this year promises to include cutting edge and progressive industries,” said the USACC. “We will conduct trade promotion for American companies with existing, little or no presence in the Azerbaijani market.”

This unique business development event will introduce 15-20 American firms to emerging opportunities in this growing market.

The event will create opportunities to explore the Azerbaijani market, learn how to increase profits and overcome barriers, network with leading regional industry experts, government officials and seasoned US and global companies, identify and meet prospective partners, customers, government buyers, agents and distributors and meet one-on-one with key regional experts to discuss new market-entry strategies.

The trade mission is open to US companies, service providers, investors and consultants specializing in agriculture, aerospace, banking and financial services, chemical/petrochemical, contracting and equipment, education, energy/oil and gas, food industry, franchising healthcare, it/communication technologies, infrastructure/construction, light industry, machinery/equipment, manufacturing industry, pharmaceutical industry, transport and logistics, tourism and hospitality

