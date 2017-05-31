Cekuta: Azerbaijan valuable partner of US

2017-05-31 19:07 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

The 25th anniversary of bilateral US-Azerbaijan relations is also the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s reemergence in the global arena, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta told reporters in Baku May 31.

As the US president said in his letter to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Gas and Oil Exhibition, Azerbaijan is a valuable partner of the US, noted the ambassador.

“Our countries work together for the prosperity of Azerbaijanis,” said Cekuta. “We are working together in combating terrorism.”

As President Donald Trump said earlier in his letter, the US strongly supports the parties in peaceful resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, added the envoy.

The 24th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference 2017, as well as the 7th Caspian International Power and Alternative Energy Exhibition kicked off May 31 at Baku Expo Center.

The exhibition is attended by officials of 289 companies from 30 countries.