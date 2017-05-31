Bavaria, Azerbaijan have potential for increasing trade turnover

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany’s Bavaria reached about 1 billion euros in 2016, Franz Josef Pschierer, state secretary at the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Media, Energy and Technology, said.

Pschierer made the remarks during the Azerbaijan-Bavaria business forum in Baku May 31.

“Bavaria and Azerbaijan have a potential to further increase the trade turnover,” he said, adding that there are great opportunities for cooperation.

“Bavaria and Azerbaijan have friendly relations,” Pschierer said. “Bavarian businessmen are interested in cooperation with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs.”

“The population of Bavaria will reach 13 million people, while Bavaria’s GDP will be 570 billion euros by late 2017, which is a very important index,” he said.