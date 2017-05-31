State Dept: US supports Azerbaijan’s role in global energy security

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

The US supports the role of Azerbaijan in the global energy security, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy at US Department of State Robin Dunnigan told reporters in Baku May 31.

“It is a real pleasure to be here in Baku at the annual Oil and Gas Exhibition,” she noted. “I was honored to be at the opening of the exhibition this morning and to read the letter of President Trump to President Aliyev.”

Dunnigan went on to say that the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) will contribute not only to the economy of Azerbaijan, but will also play an important role in the world energy security.

The 24th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference 2017, as well as the 7th Caspian International Power and Alternative Energy Exhibition kicked off May 31 at Baku Expo Center.

The exhibition is attended by officials of 289 companies from 30 countries.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey. At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage. As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.