Dunnigan: SGC to play key role in diversifying Europe’s energy sources

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) will play an important role in diversification of Europe’s energy sources, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy at US Department of State Robin Dunnigan told reporters in Baku May 31.

An open dialogue is important for implementation of such a major project, which involves numerous countries and partners, according to her.

Dunnigan noted that during the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the sides discussed the US-Azerbaijan cooperation.

She said the support of the US for the SGC project was also voiced at the meeting.

Dunnigan added that the sides also stressed the mutual interest in cooperation in all areas.