Ashgabat hosts discussion on transboundary electricity trade

2017-05-31

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat has today hosted a discussion of transboundary electricity trade as part of the Energy Charter Forum titled “Towards a Multilateral Framework Agreement on Transit of Energy Resources,” reports the online newspaper Nebit-Gaz.

Turkmenistan’s energy minister, Deputy Chairman of the Energy Charter Conference Charymyrad Purchekov delivered a report on “Challenges and Opportunities of Electricity Trade between Central and South Asia.”

In the report, he highlighted the key trends of the supply of electricity among countries in the Asian region.

The session was also addressed by Matthew Addison, senior advisor on electricity issues in the Energy Links Project, and Hamidulla Shamsiev, director of the Coordinated Dispatch Center of Central Asia titled “Energy.”