Ilham Aliyev meets participants of Subregional Statisticians Workshop and meeting of Council of CIS Statistical Services Heads (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a group of participants of the Baku-hosted Subregional Workshop on Data and Statistics for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for High-Level Official Statisticians and the 57th meeting of the Council of Heads of Statistical Services of CIS member countries.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the fact that such a huge international event covering the Asia-Pacific and the CIS region is held in Azerbaijan.

Saying statistical services are dealing with very important issues, the head of state noted that without correct statistical data and full analysis of the situation it is impossible to correctly plan development and prospects in various areas, including socio-economic, demographic and any other field.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to developing and improving the statistical service to the level existing in the most developed countries. At the same time, the experience of the countries in political and socio-economic transition is very interesting for Azerbaijan, the head of state said.

Wishing the workshop success, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that it will feature fruitful discussions and contribute to the strengthening of cooperation.

Director of the United Nations Statistical Institute for Asia and the Pacific Ashish Kumar thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the high level organization of the meeting in Baku as well as for constant support for the statistical service in Azerbaijan.

Ashish Kumar said the workshop focused on the Sustainable Development Goals and indicators, and also looked at achievements made by countries.

Stressing that the United Nations Statistical Institute for Asia and the Pacific covers a broad area and that the countries featured here have rich international experience, Ashish Kumar expressed the organization’s readiness to give the countries relevant support.