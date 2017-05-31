Ilham Aliyev meets US deputy assistant secretary for energy diplomacy (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Robin Dunnigan.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Robin Dunnigan for attending the 24th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference and asked her to thank US President Donald Trump for the warm words he said in his message addressed to the exhibition participants.

The head of state pointed that it is very important that the US government continues to support the global projects implemented in Azerbaijan. Hailing the good history of cooperation between the two countries in this area, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the US government has always firmly supported the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan project and the projects implemented later, including the Southern Gas Corridor.

“The US president’s remarks in his message to the exhibition reaffirm the new US administration’s commitment to this project. We appreciate this. I think that what is said in this letter is another sign of support given to Azerbaijan and friendly relations between our two countries,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state said this is very important at a time when energy projects are being implemented in Azerbaijan, including historic Southern Gas Corridor project, adding that Robin Dunnigan's visit will create good opportunities for discussing prospects for bilateral relations, as well as the Southern Gas Corridor, and cooperation in energy and other sectors.

“Azerbaijan is opening a new page in the development of oil and gas industry, all the necessary infrastructure, including the pipelines, and professional teams are ready. So, there are no obstacles ahead, and it is very good that we are continuing an excellent cooperation with the new US administration both in energy fields and in a number of other areas as President Trump also emphasized in his letter.”

US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources Robin Dunnigan said: "We are grateful to you both for your personal support to our energy cooperation and Azerbaijan's support for the strengthening of energy security in the region. You noted that the US President Donald Trump's message is indicative of the continuation of the new administration's support under the leadership of the US president. You are absolutely right. The remarks both in this message and in the message by the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson addressed to the third Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council, as well as my participation in this exhibition is the manifestation of our commitment to continuing our cooperation not only in the energy sector, but in other areas, and our joint work towards the realization of the Southern Gas Corridor.”

They also exchanged views on bilateral relations between the two countries in a variety of areas.