Payment of claims by Azerbaijani insurance companies up by 12%

2017-05-31 21:03 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Insurance companies of Azerbaijan collected 192.17 million manats in premiums in January-April 2017 that is by one percent less than in the same period of 2016, according to a report of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), made public on May 31.

Payment of claims by the country’s insurance companies totaled 75.3 million manats in the period that is by 12 percent more than in the same period of 2016.

Premiums on voluntary insurance rose by 9.62 percent – up to 140.8 million manats, while payment of claims increased by 12.14 percent – up to 57.75 million manats.

The Azerbaijani companies’ premiums on compulsory insurance decreased by 17 percent and amounted to almost 53.4 million manats, while payment of claims increased by 9.3 percent – up to 17.6 million manats.

Currently, 21 insurance companies operate in Azerbaijan.

(1.702 manats = $1 on May 31)