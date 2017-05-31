Baku Network, Baltic Forum ink partnership agreement (PHOTO)

2017-05-31 21:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

The Expert Council of the Baku International Policy and Security Network (Baku Network) and the European expert platform, Baltic Forum, signed a partnership agreement.

The document was signed by Head of Baku Network Elkhan Alasgarov and Director of Baltic Forum Alexander Vasilevs during an international conference in Riga, Latvia.

The signing ceremony was also attended by President of Baltic Forum Janis Urbanovich and Deputy Director of Baku Network Gulnara Mammadzadeh.

Speaking of traditions of friendship and cooperation between Latvia and Azerbaijan, the sides expressed their desire to contribute to the consolidation, development and strengthening of relations of the two countries’ intellectual elites.