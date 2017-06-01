13 martyred in military helicopter crash in Turkey (UPDATED)

01:02 (GMT+4) Thirteen people were martyred Wednesday in the crash of a Cougar type military helicopter in the southern Turkish province of Sirnak, said the Turkish General Staff, Anadolu reported.

The helicopter crashed after hitting a high-voltage power line three minutes after taking off, the province governor’s office said in a statement late Wednesday.

All 13 military personnel aboard perished in the crash, said the Turkish General Staff.

Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik is headed to Sirnak.

00:07 (GMT+4) A military helicopter crashed in the southeastern province of Şırnak late on May 31, the Governor's Office has stated, Hurriyet reported.

“The Cougar-type helicopter became tangled to a high-tension line three minutes after taking off from the Şenoba town of the Uludere district and crashed,” the Şırnak Goveror’s Office said in a statement.

