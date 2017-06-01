UN high commissioner thanks Uzbek president for promoting human rights

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 1

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein has sent a message to Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressing gratitude for the promotion of human rights in Uzbekistan.

Al Hussein particularly thanked the Uzbek president for the adoption of the Strategy of Action for 2017-2021, implementation of judicial and legal reforms, as well as the abolition of the visa procedure, according to the message published by the Uzbek national news agency (UzA).

As it was reported earlier, on May 10-11, a delegation of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), led by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, was on an official visit in Uzbekistan.

Al Hussein had meetings with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the Uzbek parliament, government and with representatives of civil society and media.

The UN high commissioner noted in his message that this visit gave him an opportunity to understand the complexities and challenges in the full realization of human rights in Uzbekistan and to identify possible areas in which his Office can provide further support to authorities, civil society, the national human rights institution and the international community.

He assured that the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Central Asia will provide Uzbekistan with direct support in the region.