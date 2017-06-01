Uzbekistan, Czech Republic hold political consultations

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 1

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

A range of bilateral agenda issues, as well as international and regional ones, was considered during the sixth round of the Uzbek-Czech political consultations held in Tashkent city May 31, the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported.

The delegation of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs was headed by the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ivan Jancarek. Czech Ambassador to Uzbekistan Jaroslav Siro took part in the consultations.

“The sides discussed the state and prospects for the development of the Uzbek-Czech cooperation in the political, trade and economic, transport and communication, cultural and humanitarian, as well as other spheres, cooperation in the international arena, including in the format of Uzbekistan-EU,” the report said.

The sides exchanged views on the issues of boosting the Uzbek-Czech ties, the period of holding the next meeting of the Uzbek-Czech intergovernmental commission on economic, industrial, scientific and technical cooperation, the schedule of other joint events.