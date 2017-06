Romania hails Azerbaijan's participation in energy security dialogue

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Romania highly appreciates Azerbaijan's participation in international dialogues on energy security issues, said Romania's Deputy Energy Minister Iulian-Robert Tudorache.

He made the remarks during the 24th Caspian International Oil and Gas Conference in Baku June 1.

Story still developing