Azerbaijan giving impetus to ensuring energy stability in Europe

2017-06-01 10:05 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan is giving significant impetus to ensuring energy stability in Europe, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said.

He made the remarks during the 24th Caspian International Oil and Gas Conference in Baku June 1.

Story still developing