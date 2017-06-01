Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

2017-06-01 10:08 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 126 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 1.

Armenians were using large-caliber machine guns, 60- and 82-mm mortars.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district and in the Gaymagli and Gizilhajili villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Dovekh village and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, and in the Berkaber, Paravakar villages and on nameless heights of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghdam, Kokhanabi villages and on nameless heights of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari village of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights of the Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh village of the Tartar district, Namirli, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Gervend, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli and Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.