Iranian agricultural machine maker eyeing trade hike with Azerbaijan

2017-06-01 10:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, May 30

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Khoshkbar Sanat Tabriz Kar Machines, a northwest Iran-based company manufacturing agricultural processing machinery, says it is eyeing a hike in trade with neighboring country, Azerbaijan.

"Our customers in Azerbaijan mostly buy our fruit chips making machines. This is the most common agricultural product they process, the products of which they export to Russia," the company’s CEO Hossein Sabzi told Trend May 30.

"As the sanctions have been removed and expecting banking relations to become easier, we surely are looking forward to increasing our business with the neighboring country," Sabzi said.

According to Sabzi, the company has also exported machines for processing nuts and other agricultural products to Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Egypt, Sweden, Canada, and East Asian countries.

"We have managed to conduct our business despite the sanctions. We had a deal with an American partner, which we managed to carry out by investing in a third country as direct transfer of money was impossible under sanctions. However, there was another $1.5 million contract which we couldn’t push through due to sanctions."

Sabzi added that currently his company is settling deals with foreign partners in currencies other than the US dollar. With Turkey, he said as an example, they transfer the money in the Turkish currency, the lira.