Turkey, Pakistan establishing energy cooperation

2017-06-01 10:23 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has ratified the agreement on energy cooperation with Pakistan, says a message posted on the website of Turkey’s Resmi Gazete (Official newspaper).

The agreement between Turkey and Pakistan was signed in Ankara on September 13, 2013.

Under the document, the two countries plan to jointly produce iron ore, as well as build thermal power plants.

Pakistan and Turkey established diplomatic relations in 1947 and are strategic partners. Both countries are part of the Group of Eight Developing Islamic Countries (D-8).

Expansion of cooperation with Pakistan will open access for Turkish companies to the Chinese market and the CPEC project – the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.