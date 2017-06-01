Azerbaijan giving impetus to ensuring energy stability in Europe (UPDATE)

2017-06-01 10:24 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 10:05)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan is giving significant impetus to ensuring energy stability in Europe, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said.

He made the remarks during the 24th Caspian International Oil and Gas Conference in Baku June 1.

He said that Azerbaijan has been successfully cooperating with foreign partners in the oil and gas sector and implementing various big projects for 24 years.

“As a result of this cooperation, the development of such largest oil and gas fields in Azerbaijan, as ‘Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli’ and ‘Shah Deniz’ started,” he noted.

“Azerbaijan is implementing projects that have become vital for Europe,” he added. “That’s because the diversification of energy sources plays a major role in Europe’s security, and Azerbaijan is ready to play this role.”