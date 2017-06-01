Turkish companies to build ships for Iran

2017-06-01 10:32 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish and Iranian companies have signed an agreement on construction and sale of ships for a total amount of $95 million, the Turkish media outlets reported June 1.

Three Turkish companies, names of which haven’t been disclosed, will build ships in Khorramshahr in southwestern Iran.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), the trade turnover between Turkey and Iran amounted to $11 billion in 2016. The two countries intend to bring the volume of trade operations up to $30 billion.