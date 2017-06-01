Changes in supervisory board of Azerbaijan’s AFB Bank

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Shareholders of Azerbaijan’s AFB Bank have completely changed the composition of the bank’s supervisory board, a source in the bank’s head office told Trend June 1.

Vusal Eynullayev was appointed new chairman of the bank’s supervisory board, the source said. In addition, Samir Shirinov was appointed board member, according to the source.

Earlier, AFB Bank supervisory board comprised of its chairman Mammad Jahangirov and members Intigam Safaraliyev and Farid Alizade.

AFB Bank received a license for the banking activity in December 2008. The bank officially started operating in February 2009.

The bank’s shareholders are two physical entities (0.36 percent) and Gilan LLC (99.64 percent).