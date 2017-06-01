Romania hails Azerbaijan's participation in energy security dialogue (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Romania highly appreciates Azerbaijan's participation in international dialogues on energy security and energy diversification projects, said Romania's Deputy Energy Minister Iulian-Robert Tudorache.

He made the remarks during the 24th Caspian International Oil and Gas Conference in Baku June 1.

"The Caspian Sea region has an important role in increasing the security of gas supply to the world energy landscape. This status offers a position of a reliable partner in providing Europe's energy security," said Tudorache.

In this regard, he emphasized Azerbaijan's contribution to the development of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

"Only by increasing the cooperation between our countries, we will be able to identify new opportunities of collaboration in the energy field," he added.

Romania's deputy minister pointed out that promotion of new cooperation initiatives and strengthening the existing ones will allow to reach greater stability and development of each country.

"I would like to underline Romania's firm determination to discover new opportunities to develop international cooperation, including with Caspian Sea region countries, especially with Azerbaijan," he concluded.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.