Deep gas to be extracted in 2026 from Azerbaijan's ACG field

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Production of deep gas (deep reservoir-lying under the oil formation) at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields will start in 2026, said Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev.

He made the remarks while addressing the 24th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference 2017 in Baku June 1.

