Total to create joint venture with SOCAR

2017-06-01 12:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

France's Total company will create a new joint venture with Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR on the Absheron field development project, said Total's Vice-President of Europe and Caspian Region Bernard Clement.

He made the remarks during the 24th Caspian International Oil and Gas Conference in Baku June 1.

Story still developing