Azerbaijani army destroys Armenian command-and-observation post (VIDEO)

2017-06-01 13:25 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani Armed Forces have destroyed a protected command-and-observation post, as well as optical devices on an observation tower of Armenian Armed Forces on the contact line, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message June 1.