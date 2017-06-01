Azerbaijan’s AtaBank among top 5 banks for loan portfolio volume

2017-06-01 13:46 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

AtaBank ranks fourth among Azerbaijani banks in terms of loan portfolio volume (546.1 million manats), Deputy Chairman of the AtaBank Board Etibar Babashli said at a press conference in Baku June 1.

Babashli noted that in terms of loan portfolio volume the bank’s share in the Azerbaijani market is 5.6 percent. Previously, the bank was ranking seventh in terms of loan portfolio volume.

Story still developing