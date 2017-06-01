Excelsior Hotel & Spa Baku - 1st by number of published press materials

“Excelsior Hotel & Spa Baku” hotel was the first by the number of information released in the press on April. 301 press materials were published about the activity of the hotel, according to research held by “Media Consulting & Services”.

"Media Consulting & Services" covers materials published in more than 565 sources, including 10 television, 55 print and 500 online media, and social networking sites.

Head of the Corporate Communications division of AtaHolding, Dilara Zamanova noted that 3 press releases were published about the activity of “Excelsior Hotel & Spa Baku” hotel in May. “What? Where? When?” intellectual game was held by support of hotel dedicated to 28 of May Republic Day. Music Holiday event will be held in June.

It should be noted that “Excelsior Hotel Baku” has been operating since August 2005. The hotel has 1 “Imperial Lux”, 2 “Royal Lux”, 4 “Crown Lux”, 45 “Heritage”, 9 small “Duke” rooms, meeting and conference rooms, business center, restaurants and “Aura” wellness center.