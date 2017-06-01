Ilham Aliyev: More gas than envisaged to be produced from Shah Deniz field

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

More gas than envisaged will be produced from the Shah Deniz field, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks June 1 addressing a meeting with the Shah Deniz 2 project staff as part of a ceremony for sail away of the first topsides unit built for the Shah Deniz Stage 2 platforms from the Azfen construction site in Bibiheybat.

“I congratulate you on this wonderful event. This day will go down in history, because today, we officially announce the opening of the topsides units of the Shah Deniz platform. In a few days, these giant facilities will be sent to the sea and installed on the Shah Deniz field,” noted the Azerbaijani president.

This is a big historic event, said President Aliyev, adding it is very gratifying that these giant facilities have completely been built in Azerbaijan.

He noted that several years ago, particularly, when the contract for the Shah Deniz field was signed, it was impossible to imagine this.

“I would like to note that the Shah Deniz contract was signed 21 years ago in June during the Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition. And after 21 years, we celebrate this historic day. All these facilities have been built in Azerbaijan. According to the information provided to me, majority of those who worked in the construction of these facilities – 90 percent – are citizens of Azerbaijan,” added the president.

