Italian pipeline tech provider wants to be SOCAR’s vendor

2017-06-01

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:



Italian pipeline technology provider Parmaprogetti S.r.l. wants to be a vendor or sub-vendor of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, Marco Astrologo, export sales manager at Parmaprogetti told Trend at the 24th Caspian International Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku.



“We are not present on Azerbaijani market. But we sell our equipment directly to Italian Saipem company, which is one of the biggest contractors here in Azerbaijan in the Shah Deniz project,” he said.



Astrologo pointed out that Parmaprogetti would like to enter Azerbaijani market with other partners or contractors working in the country.



“We have just entered the Iranian market and discovering opportunities there and would like to be represented in Azerbaijan as well,” he added.



Talking about the Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, where Parmaprogetti is participating for the first time, Astrologo said that this event creates a great chance to get in touch with other major players in the oil and gas sector.



“I hope it will be fruitful for Parmaprogetti,” he added.



Parmaprogetti S.r.l. designs, manufactures, sells and rents products and accessories for the pipeline industry.



The company’s induction and resistance heating equipment is mainly used in the following applications: preheating, heat treatment (Post Welding Heat Treatment – PWHT) and pipe coating.



Parmaprogetti also develops and produces other special projects, including internal and external automatic orbital welding systems with 3D bevel measurement, controlled rail heating, Plasma PTA welding automation and automatic boiler panel welding preheating. Each system is designed, produced, certified and guaranteed by Parmaprogetti.