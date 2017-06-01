Italian Drillereye eyes co-op with SOCAR

2017-06-01 15:25 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1



By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:



Italy’s Drillereye company, which is engaged in developing CCTV systems (closed-circuit television), would like to establish cooperation with Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in providing the security of oil and gas operations, managing director of Drillereye Michele Ghirardi told Trend at the 24th Caspian International Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku.



“Drillereye specializes in providing CCTV solution for drilling rigs and refineries. We are a system integrator. Our goal is to work with customers and companies which are looking for a reliable CCTV system to monitor the rigs,” he said.



Ghirardi noted that currently, Drillereye doesn’t directly work with any company in Azerbaijan.



“But we have two systems running in Azerbaijan. We have sold these systems to our main customer - rig manufacturer,” he added.



The managing director noted that Drillereye is looking for a distributor of its services in Azerbaijan and wants to provide CCTV solutions not only for the new rigs, but also for the existing ones in the country.



“During the refurbishment and technical improvement, we can offer our solution to improve the productivity and security of control systems,” he said.



Further, Ghirardi expressed confidence that the Caspian International Oil and Gas Exhibition is important both for local market and foreign companies.



“It is important for us to be here, to introduce ourselves to this market and then start to develop business here,” he added.



Drillereye is the oil and gas division of Italiy’s EKOTEC Sistemi S.r.l, a leading company in industrial automation, security and safety as well as integrated control systems since 1980.



EKOTEC Sistemi is a system integrator and has always supplied customized and turnkey solutions, from design right up to the final system startup, in lots of industrial applications.



This consolidated experience has led to Drillereye’s creation, the division which develops CCTV systems capable to operate in all kinds of environments and in all the conditions. Drillereye looks after systems’ design and production phases: feasibility studies, design, construction and installation.