Azerbaijan’s AtaBank eyes online services’ development

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AtaBank plans to focus on the development of online services, Etibar Babashli, deputy chairman of the bank’s board, told a press conference in Baku June 1.

“We have always tried to introduce innovations in Azerbaijan’s banking market and we will continue to pursue this policy,” Babashli said.

“But times are changing and today, banks have to develop IT technologies and provide innovative products. It is difficult to achieve real results by simply expanding branch network. Therefore, development of online services occupies an important place in our plans.”

“The Caspian Development Bank [which joined AtaBank] had its own products and we are going to rework them and offer to customers,” he noted.

Babashli added that AtaBank will continue to stimulate the growth of cashless payments by organizing various campaigns.

“Meanwhile, we will not abandon traditional banking services and will continue to develop in this area,” he explained.

The merger of AtaBank and Caspian Development Bank was announced on April 18, 2017. As it was reported, Caspian Development Bank will be reorganized and liquidated, and its assets will be transferred to AtaBank. Under the decision of general meeting of the two banks’ shareholders, Dayanat Guliyev became chairman of Management Board of the renewed AtaBank, and Farah Mammadova – chairman of the Supervisory Board.