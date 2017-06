Turkish national defense minister cancels visit to Afghanistan

2017-06-01 16:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish National Defense Minister Fikri Isik has canceled the visit to Afghanistan due to the helicopter crash in Turkey’s south-eastern Sirnak province, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said June 1.

“Isik has also canceled the visits to Singapore and Malaysia,” the ministry said.

Thirteen servicemen have been recently killed in Cougar military helicopter crush in Turkey’s south-eastern Sirnak province.

The helicopter hit the high voltage transmission lines after take-off, the Turkish General Staff said.