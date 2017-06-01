Well-packed “Qutu” offer from Nar

Nar became the first mobile operator in the country to offer digital TV, high speed fiber-optic internet and mobile communication services as a bundle. Customers who will benefit from the “Qutu” offer, will be able to save up to 50% of their digital TV, mobile communication and fixed internet costs, and will not have to lose time, paying monthly fees for separate services.

Thanks to “Qutu” offer, the users will enjoy the convenience of paying their fixed and mobile communication costs to one single operator. Thus, the subscribers who choose this offer are saving both time and money.

Through “Qutu” offer, Nar provides the customers with access to 244 TV channels, including 50 HD channels, high speed fiber-optic internet with speed up to 30 mbps, up to 1000 countrywide calling minutes, up to 3 GB of mobile internet traffic, and up to 2000 bonus SMS messages. Taking into consideration the needs and demands of subscribers, the “Qutu” offer features 5 different packages, for prices starting from only 22 AZN. Moreover, by making an advance payment when joining the “Qutu” offer, the customers will be able to get a free TV tuner and Wi-Fi router, needed for connecting to digital TV services and internet.

This all-in-one package features mobile communication services, provided by the mobile operator, as well as digital TV and high speed fiber-optic internet from Nar-CityNet.

With this offer, the customers will not only save their time and money while enjoying the high quality internet, TV and mobile communication, but will also be able to use dedicated Customer Care Service, which is available 24/7. All you need for contacting the dedicated Customer Care Service, is to call 771 from Nar numbers or (012) 444 07 71 from fixed telephones.

The easiest way of joining the “Qutu” without going anywhere is to visit qutu.nar.az webpage and start the registration process. All the questions that the users might have are answered immediately via online chat, available at qutu.nar.az website.

It should be noted that “Qutu” is an integral part of multi-play strategy of Nar. The main goal of this strategy is to provide the customers with various communication services via a single platform.

The detailed information about the “Qutu” offer is available at qutu.nar.az website.