12 terrorists detained in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Twelve terrorists were detained in Turkey’s western province of Izmir, Izmir’s police said June 1.

“The detainees are members of a terrorist organization,” the police said. “All detainees are Turkish citizens.”

The name of the organization has not been disclosed.

"Explosives and firearms were found as a result of the search carried out in the apartments of the detainees," the police said.

The detainees had close ties with Kurdish People's Defense Units (YPG) and Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Syria, the police said.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed over 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The IS, YPG and PYD are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

