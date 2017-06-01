Azerbaijan’s AtaBank among top 5 banks for loan portfolio volume (UPDATE)

2017-06-01 18:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 13:46)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

AtaBank ranks fourth among Azerbaijani banks in terms of loan portfolio size (546.1 million manats), Deputy Chairman of the AtaBank Board Etibar Babashli said at a press conference in Baku June 1.

Babashli noted that in terms of loan portfolio the bank’s share in the Azerbaijani market is 5.6 percent. Previously, the bank was ranking seventh in terms of loan portfolio volume.

“In terms of assets volume, the bank rose from the 14th to the 8th place, taking a market share of 3.2 percent. In terms of total capital volume, the bank rose from the 18th to the 4th place (with a 5.4 percent of market share). In terms of total volume of short-term deposits, the bank rose from the 12th to the 6th place (with a 3.5 percent market share). In terms of volume of individuals’ deposits, the bank rose from the 13th to the 6th place (with a 3.2 percent market share),” Babashli added.

The number of the bank’s branches increased from 26 to 31, he said.

AtaBank has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1993.