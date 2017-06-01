Leyla Aliyeva participates in festivity for children (PHOTO)

2017-06-01 18:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has arranged another festivity for children. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Children performed different dances, sang songs, and showed their skills. Leyla Aliyeva danced with the children. The vice-president of the Foundation talked with the children and posed with them for photographs.

Children’s Home No. 1 has 120 inhabitants. Each child was presented with a gift from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.